Decorative streetlight damaged by hit & run driver

A streetlight located on the east side of the court square is seen before being knocked down and damaged by a hit-and-run driver. Police have located the person responsible for the accident and cited the defendant into court.

A tip from a local citizen assisted police in locating the person responsible for slamming her vehicle into a light pole in downtown Dresden and driving away from the scene of the accident.

Vicki Lynn Sims, 56, who resides on West Main Street in Dresden, is charged with hit-and-run and damage to public property (highway fixtures), after the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser she was driving struck a decorative light pole owned by the City of Dresden.

(See complete story in the December 12th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)