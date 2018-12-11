Icy conditions lead to multiple wrecks near Sharon

A FedEx truck overturned after encountering ice on a bridge near Sharon early Saturday morning.

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, the ice-covered road surface on Hwy 45 at the “Sidonia – Kenton exit” bridge resulted in multiple motor vehicle accidents around 6 a.m. Saturday, December 8.

He states, as a FedEx freight truck crossed the bridge, it slid out of control, crossed the median and flipped over on its right side in the northbound lane.