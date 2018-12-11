Ice storm causes major power outages across Weakley County

The buildup of ice on exterior surfaces caused widespread power outages in Weakley and adjoining counties early Sunday morning that left many area citizens in the dark and without heat.

A weekend ice storm resulted in widespread power outages in Weakley and other Northwest Tennessee counties that kept linemen busy repairing downed power lines early Sunday morning and throughout the day on Monday.

According to Weakley County Municipal Electric System Director Faron Collins, the weight of freezing rain caused trees and limbs to snap and fall onto power lines, resulting in power outages at approximately 7,000 homes and businesses across Weakley County. However, none of the power line poles were felled by the icy conditions.

Linemen worked in dark and freezing conditions to restore power, but there were still numerous calls Monday morning reporting power outages.

