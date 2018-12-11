Burn victim airlifted after being injured in explosion

Dresden police provided traffic control while a burn victim was moved from a private vehicle to a waiting ambulance. 

 

A local man was airlifted after being severely burned in an explosion on Monday.

 

At approximately 3:54 p.m., Weakley County Emergency 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that 43-year-old Coyce Eugene Jones of Palmersville, had been badly burned when something exploded while he was burning trash at a location on Boydsville Road.

 

