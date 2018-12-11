Obituaries

Ruth Elain McClain

Perry, GA – Ruth Elaine McClain, 89, passed away on Monday, November 26, at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. Funeral services celebrating her were held on November 29 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with a private burial in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Ruth was born on October 19, 1929 in Palmersville, to the late Roy and Chriron (Williams) McClain. She was a 1947 graduate of the Palmersville High School and went on to graduate from Miller-Hawkins Business College, where she received an associate’s degree. She was a very hardworking and dedicated employee having worked at Dobbs House, Inc. for 11 years and Mutual Collection Company, Inc. for 52 years, where she served as secretary & treasurer until she assumed the role of executive bookkeeper. Ruth was a member of the Woodland Hills Church of Christ in Cordova. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-law’s: Roy McClain (Mary Helen), Carter McClain (Kathryn), Marcus McClain and Fred Cooper McClain; sister: Hontas (McClain) Clouse and her niece, Becky (McClain) Von Werder.

Left to cherish her memory are 14 nieces and nephews: Leah Reeder, Nancy Stevenson, David McClain, Bobby McClain, Mike McClain, Phillip McClain, Kay Rigole, Jerry McClain, Benny McClain, Saundra Kay Caldwell, Bobby Richards, Patsy Hutto, Gene Clouse, Jr., Larry Clouse and a host of extended family and friends.

Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Marion Webb Harris

Mrs. Marion Webb Harris, age 87, of the Dukedom community passed away on Tuesday, November 27 at the Hillview Community Living Center in Dresden. Funeral services were held November 30 at the Jackson Funeral Home and interment followed in the Acree Cemetery.

Mrs. Harris was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard Harris of Dukedom; three sons Kenneth Harris and Mark Harris, both of Dukedom and Glen Harris of Mayfield, KY; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and a brother Douglas Webb of Fulton, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Ina Hudson Webb.

Memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International, Fulton-Hickman Camp, P.O. Box 1325, Fulton, KY 42041.

Luther T. Miller

Luther T. Miller, age 93, of Dresden died on November 30, 2018 at his home.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II. He was a self employed mechanic and moved to Dresden, in 1989 from Chicago, IL where he had lived since 1951.

He is survived by two daughters Judith Ann Miller of Martin, and Syble Jovanovich of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren including Doug Thomas Miller and Phillip Brian Miller, both of Chicago, IL, ten great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren and his companion Patsy Wilkerson of Dresden, and a sister Ann Prince of McKenzie.

He was preceded in death by his wife Frances D. Stockmyers Miller, a two daughters, a son , three brothers, a sister, his parents Tommy G.

Franklin Miller and Gladys Marie Reynolds Miller, a sister in law Carolyn Landau, a grandchild and two great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm at the Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, December 5. There will be no service or visitation held at the funeral home.

Hornbeak Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Takis Baskette

Takis Wayne Baskette, age 52 of Milan, passed away Friday, November 30 in Franklin. Memorial services were held December 8 at the Beulah Land Cowboy Church, Martin.

Ms was born April 26, 1966 in Nashville, to the late Joseph and Ruth Baskette. He graduated Waverly Central High School class of 1984.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Lisa Baskette; children, Miranda Baskette, Andrea (Matt) Conley, Joseph Baskette, Khaylee Baskette; five grandchildren and two sisters, Ruth (Lane) Ater, Tywana Baskette.

Martha Higgs

Martha Elaine Higgs, age 56, died November 30 at her residence.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 4 at Cypress Creek Baptist Church and Bro. Harvell officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Ms. Higgs is survived by her sisters, Mary Ellen Higgs of Martin and Barbara Lowry Clark of Lapeer, Michigan; and three brothers, David Higgs of Dresden, Charles Higgs and Larry Lowry, both of Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.L. Higgs and Dorothy Louise White Higgs; and her sister Dorothy Lowry Phillips.

Michael Ed Wollam

Michael Ed Wollam, age 75 of Milan, died December 6 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Funeral services were held December 9 and burial followed in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bradford.

Mr. Wollam was born August 12, 1943 to Stanley Wollam and Veteris Verble, both deceased.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Wollam of Milan; son Jeff Wollam; daughters Missy (Kenny) Wallsmith and Suzanne (Roger) Gillespie, and one brother Pat (Margie) Wollam. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Leonard Earl Walton, Jr.

Leonard Earl Walton, Jr, age 42 of Dresden, died December 2 at West TN Healthcare Volunteer Hospital. Funeral services were held December 4 at Unity Baptist Church in Dresden and burial followed in Unity Baptist Church.

Mr. Walton was born November 14, 1976 to Leonard E. Walton Sr. and Pat Lumley Walton in Dyersburg.

He is survived by his mother, Pat Walton; brother, Victor Walton; his son, Remington Gage Walton and his daughter, Bristol Nicole Walton, all of Dresden. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Walton Sr.

Jimmie B. Sanders

Jimmie B. Sanders, age 97 of Gleason, died December 5. Funeral services were held December 10 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason. Udell Holmes, Darrell Pollock and Mickey Damesworth officiated the service. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mr. Sanders was born April 18, 1921 to Thomas Alec Sanders and Sarah Elizabeth Harrington, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Elease Williams, Katherine McCoy, Lessie Long, Winnie Ellis; and his brothers, Thomas Alec Sanders Jr., Ira Sanders and Robert Sanders.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Sanders; two sons, Jimmy (Martha) Sanders of Greenfield and Tim (Denise) Sanders of Gleason; two daughters, Beverly (Tony) Damesworth of Gleason and Shelia (Udell) Holmers of Dyersburg; a sister, Mattie McCaslin of Lexington, fifteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great grandchildren.

Martha N. Poyner

Martha N. Poyner, age 95 of Dresden, died December 7 at Weakley County Nursing Home. Funeral services were held December 1 at Gleason First United Methodist Church . Alan Trull, Trist Trull and Gene Price officiated the service. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mrs. Poyner was born March 10, 1923 to Roy Roscoe Hodges and Tennie Aileen Hodges, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ed Poyner; two sisters, Margaret Calvert and Mary Jane Higgs; three brothers, Tommy Hodges, John Robert Hodges and Roy Lee Hodges.

Survivors include her two daughters, Paula (Jim) Hooper of Memphis; Paula (Jerry) McElhiney of Gleason; Charles Hodges of Huntingdon; four sisters, Virginia Jeter, Betty Bell, Janis Featherstone and Susan Bradberry all of McKenzie; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Loretta Perry

Loretta Perry, age 80 of Greenfield, died December 8, Funeral services were held December 11 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and burial followed in Hornbeak Cemetery.

Mrs. Perry was born May 16, 1938 to Reuben and Lillin Tucker, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Tucker.

Loretta was survived by husband Sterling Peery, daughters Sharon (George) Shihady, Starla (Doug) Roberson; son Troy Perry, brother Samuel Tucker, and sister Patsy Forest. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Coy Seagraves

Coy L. Seagraves, age 75 of Gleason, died December 5.

Funeral services were held Sunday December 9 Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mr. Seagraves is survived by his wife, Martha Segraves, of Gleason. He is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Keith) McClure of South Haven, MS and Selina Segraves of Gleason. Coy leaves behind three siblings; Maxine Lands of Louisville, KY, LeRoy Segraves of Union City, and Marcy McKinney of McKenzie. He also leaves behind two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Ruth Segraves, and sister, Gengi Brown.

Eddie Vaughn Ellis

Eddie Vaughn Ellis, age 85 of Dresden, died December 5 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held December 7 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Mr. Ellis was born on March 5, 1933,to the late Buck and Flossie Ellis of Dresden.

Mr. and Mrs. Ellis managed the Weakley Co. Nursing Home for several years before building the Hillview Nursing Home in Dresden in 1966. They ran Hillview for 29 years before retiring in 1995.

He leaves behind his faithful, loving wife; Mary, as well as his son; Steve and his wife Kim of Medina;

His daughter, Debbie preceded him in death in 1985. He also leaves behind three grandsons and six great grandchildren.

Ima Neel Jones

Ima Nell Winstead Jones of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 100 on Thursday December 6, 2018. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband; Virgil Jones; her dear parents Bernice and Fanny Winstead; her four sisters, Eva Wheeler, Estelle McAllister, Alma Holmes, and Lucille Winstead; and her two brothers, Joe and Paul Winstead.

Ima is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Chuck) Emert; her grandchildren, Becky (Doug) Meyer, Scot (Michelle) Emert and Chris (Angelique) Emert; her siblings, Glenda (Harold) Duke) and Don (Sheila) Winstead; eleven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and great friends.

Ima was a member of Hazelwood Baptist Church. She loved to spend her time gardening, sewing, quilting, reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved very much. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Contributions in Ima’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at East Side Cemetery in Martin.

Valda Mae McClain

Valda Mae McClain, age 69, a resident of the Hickory Community, died December 9 at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Facility in Paducah. Funeral services are December 11 at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Dustin McClain and Gary McClain officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Bethel Church Cemetery in Palmersville.

She was a member of Old Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Palmersville and former employee of Curlee Clothing Co. and Mayfield Manufacturing.

Ms. McClain was born March 23, 1949. She is survived by two sisters; Beverly (David) Carlisle, Mayfield, Mary Lois (Kenny) Cox, Hickory; one brother, Charles McClain, Mayfield. Several nieces and nephews and great nephews also survive.