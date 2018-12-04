MARTIN MAN SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS FOR MURDER

Khalil Hayes Taylor

On Monday, December 3, a Martin man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the April 2017 murder of 51-year-old Charles C. Graves of Martin.

Khalil Hayes Taylor, 27, of Martin, who was charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors during Monday’s court proceedings.

After hearing Taylor’s confession to murdering Graves, Weakley County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham accepted a plea deal agreed to by Attorney General Tommy Thomas and defense attorney Brent Bradberry from the Public Defender’s office.

In exchange for Taylor waiving his right to a jury trial and pleading guilty to second degree murder, as well as especially aggravated robbery, Judge Parham dismissed the charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, which is a Class E felony. If convicted, it would carry an additional one to two-year sentence.

Judge Parham explained that the second degree murder charge will require Taylor to serve 40 years in prison, and the charge of especially aggravated robbery carries a 25-year prison sentence. However, he ordered that both of these sentences are to run concurrently for a total of 40 years, with the possibility of a reduction of 15 percent for good behavior. This amounts to a minimum possible sentence of 34 years.

(See complete story in the December 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)