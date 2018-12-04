CHARGES FILED IN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE CASE

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with an attempted homicide case.

Jeffrey Neil Story, 41, of 753 West Mitchell Road; and 49-year-old Ricky Lynn Gilbert of Lexington, Tennessee, are both charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide.

The shooting victim, 38-year-old Joshua Ray Montgomery of Bradford, Tennessee, along with Story and Gilbert, are all charged with illegal possession of firearms, since they are all convicted felons.

Geoffrey and Ashley Akers were arrested by Gibson County deputies for allowing Story to live at their house on Twin Creek Road, knowing they were wanted by police. Both suspects are charged with being accessories after the fact.

