WESTVIEW AND MARTIN M.S. PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING THREATS

Westview High School and Martin Middle School were placed on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning, after reports were made to Martin Police that someone was making threats to harm people.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier said he and his office were notified by the school principals of the reported verbal threats and of the fact that the person supposedly making the threats was near the schools.

According to Assistant Martin Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, at approximately 10:29 a.m., the Martin Police Department received a call that a white male was at the City of Martin Recreational Complex on Hwy 45 and had made some verbal threats about harming others.

Although the threats were not directed towards either school, both Westview High School and Martin Middle School were placed on hard lockdown, because the suspicious person was reported to have been in the approximate area of both schools.

Several officers from Martin Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to that area. Officers from both agencies, and school resource officers, posted guards around each school, while other officers attempted to locate the suspicious individual.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dustin A. Glisson of Martin, was unarmed and has been initially charged with public intoxication.

An investigation pertaining to this matter is still ongoing at this time and additional charges may be forthcoming.

(See complete story in the December 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)