WK&T RECEIVES $3 MILLION GRANT TO PROVIDE BROADBAND IN WEAKLEY COUNTY

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will receive a $3 million grant to construct a one gigabit per second capable broadband network that will be accessible by more than 406 un-served homes and businesses in Weakley County, Tennessee.

As part of the grant, a new community center will be established to give residents free access to computer terminals and Wi-Fi. The grant will serve the areas outside the community of Dukedom, Tennessee.

This project will allow the residents and businesses to access high-quality voice, video and broadband services, which will benefit the economy, health care, education and overall quality of life.

