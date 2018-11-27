WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION MAKES COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

The Weakley County Commission made various committee appointments, awarded a three-year ambulance service franchise agreement, added a road to the county’s road maintenance list, and approved several budget amendments, during last Monday night’s meeting.

In addition to re-hiring Weakley County Ambulance Service, Inc., to provide ambulance service to the citizens of Weakley County for the next three years (as reported in last week’s Dresden Enterprise), commissioners also made several committee appointments.

(See complete story in the November 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)