UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS STEADY AT LOCAL AND NATIONAL LEVELS; UP SLIGHTLY STATEWIDE
The average national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for the month of October remained unchanged for the second consecutive month. Likewise, the jobless rate remained steady in Weakley County. However, unemployment inched up slightly statewide, climbing from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent.
Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of October was 4.3 percent, which was the same as the previous month. It was 0.6 percent higher than the state and national rates, which were both 3.7 percent.
Weakley County has enjoyed a 0.4 percent decline in unemployment over the past year.
Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,970 workers, 15,280 were employed and 690 were unemployed.
