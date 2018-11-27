UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS STEADY AT LOCAL AND NATIONAL LEVELS; UP SLIGHTLY STATEWIDE

The average national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for the month of October remained unchanged for the second consecutive month. Likewise, the jobless rate remained steady in Weakley County. However, unemployment inched up slightly statewide, climbing from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of October was 4.3 percent, which was the same as the previous month. It was 0.6 percent higher than the state and national rates, which were both 3.7 percent.