TNECD ANNOUNCES REGIONAL OPPORTUNITY ZONE TRAINING

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has announced that it will host nine regional technical assistance training sessions across the state to educate local stakeholders on the benefit of Opportunity Zones.

In Weakley County, a training session will be held in Martin on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The session will take place at Northwest Tennessee Development District (NWTDD), 124 Weldon Drive, Martin, TN 38237. To register, go online at the following website: https://tnecd-martin-oz.eventbrite.com

Community leaders, organizations and investors interested in learning more about Opportunity Zones, including how the benefit works and how communities can attract investment, are encouraged to attend.

(See complete story in the November 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)