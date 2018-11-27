HIGH WINDS DAMAGES HOME, BLOCKS ROADS & CAUSES POWER OUTAGES

Sunday night’s high winds resulted in property damage, downed trees, power outages, and blocked roadways all across Weakley County. The picture above shows a 100-ft. tall tree that fell on the home of Andy and Melissa Garrett of 305 Olive Street in Martin.

The most serious wind-related damage reported was caused when a 100-ft. tall tree fell on the home of Andy and Melissa Garrett of 305 Olive Street in Martin.

Additionally, two of their cars were damaged.

Those who wish to assist the Garrett family are asked to call 731-281-6046 or 731-281-6673. There is an account set up for donations at Regions Bank in Martin under the name of Andy Garrett.

There were also reports of wind damage in other areas of the county.

