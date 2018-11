An accidental shooting on Thanksgiving Day has resulted in the death of a Dresden man.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Thursday, November 22, Lt. Tyler Verner and Officer Bryan Chandler were dispatched to 308 Morrow Street, where 18-year-old Jordane Alexander Black had been injured by a gunshot wound to the head.

