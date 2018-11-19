WEAKLEY COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE AWARDED THREE-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT

Weakley County Commissioners were joined by a standing room only crowd of citizens during Monday night’s meeting. When the vote was called on the ambulance contract, Weakley County Ambulance Service was awarded the franchise. After months of debate, the much anticipated vote on the ambulance service franchise agreement finally came during Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission. The two main competitors for the three-year contract were Weakley County Ambulance Service, Inc., which is the county’s current ambulance service provider and has served the citizens of the county for the past 35 years, and Medical Center EMS (West Tennessee Healthcare), which recently purchased Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Both are not-for-profit organizations.

Following a motion by Commissioner James Roy Pope of Greenfield to re-hire Weakley County Ambulance Service and a second by Commissioner Dennis Doster, the Commission approved the motion by a vote of 10 to eight.

Commissioners voting in favor of the motion were: Dennis Doster, Bobby Dunlap, Eric Owen, Larry Hudson, James Roy Pope, Greg Ursery, Gary Eddings, Scott Fortner, Donnie Essary and James Westbrook.

Seven of the eight “no” votes were cast by Martin commissioners: Larry Taylor, David Bell, Dale Overton, David Hawks, Roger VanCleave, Roger Donaldson and Jack Vincent. Sharon Commissioner Colton Nanney also voted against the measure.

Due to a tie vote in the Public Safety Committee, the matter was deferred to the full County Commission.

The ambulance franchise agreement is in force from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2022.

During discussion of the resolution granting an exclusive franchise for the operation of ambulance service within the boundaries of Weakley County, Commissioner Hawks was the only commissioner speaking in opposition to awarding the contract to Weakley County Ambulance Service.

However, other commissioners had nothing to say about the issue, having already discussed the matter at length in prior meetings, and after hearing arguments for and against one ambulance service or the other. They have also heard from their constituents, which was evident by the split vote, with those in the Martin area voting against Weakley County Ambulance Service, having expressed support for West Tennessee Healthcare.

After the meeting, Weakley County Ambulance CEO Jeff Washburn said, “Over the next three years, we’ve laid out four things we’re going to work on. We’re going to work on strengthening our staff with more paramedics. It’s a nationwide problem. It’s not just in Weakley County.” He added this would be the number one focus.

“The second thing we’re going to work on is building a stronger first responder network throughout Weakley County in every community,” Washburn continued. “I’ve already talked with some of the fire chiefs about that, and how we can integrate our first responder network across Weakley County.

“The third thing we’re going to do is sit down with Volunteer Community Hospital and the fire department and see what we can do to resolve any differences and difficulties that we have. We want to address that and work with them, so everybody is on the same page as we go forward.”

Additionally, Washburn said, “I want to improve the education of our personnel, to get any additional training that we need.”

In other board action, Commissioner Westbrook was re-elected to serve as a member of the Weakley County Board of Public Utilities for a four-year term expiring August 31, 2022. Commissioner Pope said of the appointment, “I’m going to reiterate what Commissioner Hudson said last Commission meeting, that Commissioner Westbrook has done a good job over the years.” Pope added that Westbrook comes with a good recommendation from other members of the Board of Public Utilities.

Melinda Goode was appointed as a member of the Weakley County Industrial Board. She will serve out the unexpired term of the late Jimmy Dilday, which ends June 30, 2019.

Commissioner Dennis Doster of Dresden, Mike Davis of Martin, and Lindsey Simpson of Sharon, were appointed to serve on the Weakley County Solid Waste Board, with their terms expiring November 30, 2024.

A list of notaries public was also approved.

Members of the Commission approved a resolution adding Ray Road to the county’s road maintenance list. Two homes are located on the 600 ft. long gravel road.

Commissioners approved a resolution that opts out of the statewide building code standards for one-family and two-family dwellings in Weakley County.

A resolution affirming that Weakley County Government is in compliance with federal Title VI regulations involving non-discrimination also received approval. This is a requirement to receive Three-Star Grant funding.

Additionally, the Commission approved a resolution urging the General Assembly to support restoration of the register of deeds 5.0 percent. The 5.0 percent commission is for collecting state taxes.

Commissioners also considered several resolutions amending the budget in various funds.

A resolution authorizing an operating transfer of funds to the Highway Department in order to budget an additional $1,000 of taxes collected in excess of the original budgeted revenues passed by unanimous vote.

The Commission approved a General Fund budget amendment appropriating $1,667 to purchase property at a delinquent tax sale held by the Weakley County Clerk and Master’s Office on October 18.

A resolution authorizing budget amendments to the General Purpose School Fund for the current fiscal year was unanimously approved. The resolution budgets $20,738 for education of the handicapped. It also budgets $15,000 in Three-Star Grant funding to purchase vocational equipment to enhance advanced manufacturing. The Three-Star funding allowed for the upgrading of equipment in vocational classes at Dresden High School.

Another General Fund budget amendment that was approved realigns estimated expenditures to purchase a new printer costing $442, which will be used in the office that oversees the sex offender registry. The money to purchase the printer will come out of the fund balance of the sex offender registry account. The resolution also moves an employee’s salary increase to the correct line, and adds funding in the budget for Weakley County’s contribution to a new employee’s health savings account. The $667 taken out of the fund balance involves a new employee who took the health savings account plan. Also, the salary of one of the bookkeepers at the Weakley County Detention Center was accidentally placed in the line for guards and had to be moved to the correct line item.

In special recognitions, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum spotlighted Bob Shumake, 4-H Youth Development Agent, for his 22 years of service to the citizens of Weakley County. The crowd responded with a standing ovation.