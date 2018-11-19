UTM STUDENT KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Megan Cox

A University of Tennessee at Martin senior died Thursday when her car slid out of control on icy roads.

According to Trooper Tyler Milam of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:24 a.m., Megan Cox, 24, of Camden, was westbound on Highway 70 near Bruceton when her sports utility vehicle, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, began to skid and rotate clockwise. This caused the rear end of her vehicle to slide into the opposing lane of traffic.

William Foster Jr., 59, of Hollow Rock, who was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck, was eastbound on Highway 70, when his vehicle struck the passenger side of Cox’s car.

Cox was killed and Foster was injured in the collision.

(See complete story in the November 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)