UTM ASSISTANT PROFESSOR CHARGED WITH STATUTORY RAPE

John Walter Overcash

A University of Tennessee at Martin assistant professor is facing statutory rape charges following an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff’s Investigator Capt. Randall McGowan, on November 14, 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged 32-year-old John Walter Overcash of 275 Parkers Levee Road near Martin, with statutory rape by an authority figure.

