MARTIN BOARD HOLDS FIRST MEETING IN NEW DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

On Tuesday, November 13, members of the Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their first meeting in the courtroom at the Martin Department of Public Safety building on North Lindell Street, after moving from the former police station located at 101 University Street. The new facility housing the City Courtroom and Martin Police Department became fully operational on Thursday, November 15.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige presented retiring Martin Alderman Rex Pate with a plaque, in appreciation for his years of service to the City of Martin. Additionally, Martin Community Economic Development Director Brad Thompson presented Pate with gifts from Martin department heads.