HEED COMMITTEE DISCUSSES BUS DRIVER SITUATION, PROPANE BUSES

The bus driver situation, and the new propane buses, were a couple of items discussed by members of the Health, Education and Economic Development Committee, when they met on November 14.

Commissioner Jack Vincent stated he heard that substitute bus drivers are being utilized all of the time and asked if Weakley County Schools have enough bus drivers.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier said, “We advertise all of the time. We started the year with every bus being operated by a permanent driver, and we had three substitute drivers. But, we had drivers who had surgeries and medical leaves. We haven’t had any day that we haven’t had somebody to drive a bus. All of our mechanics have commercial driver’s licenses, and it’s not unusual, when we’re in a bind, for them to take a route, but we’re not any worse off than any other year. Some of our drivers are older and they have to have surgeries and one had a heart attack.”

Commissioner Larry Hudson said, “It’s going to be a major problem.” He stated, when the older bus divers retire, the younger generation taking their place just don’t have the same work ethic. “It’s a different world now,” he said.

“Our philosophy of hiring, years ago, was to hire farmers as a second job,” Mr. Frazier said. However, he noted there are fewer small farmers these days. Nevertheless, he said, “We’re fortunate. There are places in Nashville, where they are 40 drivers short.”

Commissioner Hudson said, “We’ve gone through this at the nursing home. They can’t get nurses to fill positions that pay good money. They can’t find people that will stay at the job.”

Commissioner James Roy Pope stated there is a shortage of workers in all types of jobs.

Mr. Frazier stated, in past years, there were times drivers had to “double up a route,” but this has not been necessary this year.

When asked about what benefits Weakley County bus drivers receive, Frazier stated the only thing they receive, besides their pay, is being in the retirement system. “Even though they don’t work the required hours to be full-time workers, we put them under the umbrella.” He added that they’re not eligible for insurance. “But, if insurance were to be offered to the county’s 40 bus drivers, it would cost quite a bit of money.”

Frazier stated bus drivers pay was raised to $60 per day last year, which makes Weakley County fairly competitive to neighboring counties.

“Money is not the issue,” Commissioner Hudson said. “My wife has $28 per hour nurses working under her that won’t show up for work.”

Commissioner Vincent asked about the new propane buses that were added to Weakley County’s fleet of existing diesel buses this year.

Mr. Frazier stated he hopes to have a permanent propane tank set up in the next week or two. “That’s an issue,” he said. “They’ve been coming two days a week and filling our buses up. We got the grant money that will pay for those. And, there are some more grants even bigger and better this year that may allow us to get half of a bus paid for.” He stated the new propane buses are really nice.

Commissioner Vincent asked if the range of the propane buses is an issue, since it’s difficult to find refueling stations for them. He gave the example of a bus field trip to the Memphis Zoo.

Mr. Frazier replied, “Hopefully, they’re efficient enough that we won’t have to stop. We’ve already taken one to Nashville and back without refueling. Sometimes, with diesel buses, we had to figure out where to stop and refuel. The propane buses seem a little more efficient.”

In other business, a resolution authorizing budget amendments to the General Purpose School Fund for the current fiscal year was unanimously approved by the committee. The resolution budgets $20,738 for education of the handicapped. It also budgets $15,000 in Three-Star Grant funding to purchase vocational equipment to enhance advanced manufacturing.

Mr. Frazier explained the Three-Star funding was used to upgrade the equipment in vocational classes at Dresden High School.

The HEED Committee also approved a resolution affirming that Weakley County Government is in compliance with federal Title VI regulations involving non-discrimination. This is a requirement to receive Three-Star Grant funding.

Mr. Frazier stated this resolution must be approved annually to show no one’s civil rights are being violated.

Both of these resolutions will be considered by the Weakley County Commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 19.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned.