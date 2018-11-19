FINANCE, WAYS & MEANS DISCUSSES PROPERTY PURCHASE, SCHOOL NEEDS AND SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

The Finance, Ways & Means Committee approved various resolutions authorizing amendments to the budget in fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, during Friday morning’s meeting at the Weakley County Courthouse.

These amendments dealt with a property purchase, school equipment upgrades, and office machinery needed to maintain the local sex offender registry.

(See complete story in the November 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

