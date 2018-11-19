BIBLE UNION CHURCH CELEBRATES 25TH YEAR IN SUPPORT OF ‘OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD’

This holiday season, the people of Weakley County and the surrounding area have, once again, demonstrated their generosity and concern for those less fortunate by donating to an international charity benefiting children around the world.

Churches across the United States support Operation Christmas Child, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, which is the world’s largest Christmas project. The international Christian relief organization, headed by Franklin Graham, collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to children living in desperate situations in over 100 countries.

Locally, these gifts are brought to Bible Union Missionary Baptist Church, which is the collection point for boxes being transported to regional centers before being shipped to children overseas.

Jo Ann Wireman, who serves as Weakley County Collection Center Leader for Operation Christmas Child at Bible Union Missionary Baptist Church, stated the church will ship approximately 4,000 shoeboxes filled with toys and personal items for children this Christmas.