WCSD ARRESTS WOMAN SOUGHT IN VEHICLE ASSAULT CASE

Tristan Ezell

A woman that the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department had been looking for, in connection with a female victim being run over by a car, has been taken into custody.

The suspect, Tristan Ezell, 34, of Martin, was found at a house on Oakdale Street in Dresden on Thursday, November 7 by Sheriff’s deputies. Ezell is facing the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.