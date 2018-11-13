TWO CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE IN METH-RELATED CASE

Kristin Leann Goode

James Cory Lane

Two individuals have been arrested for child abuse, after law enforcement authorities determined that three youngsters were exposed to methamphetamine while in their care.

Twenty seven-year-old Kristin Leann Goode of Dresden and 29-year-old James Cory Lane, who listed his address as Union City, are each charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.