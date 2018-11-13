TNECD ANNOUNCES WEAKLEY TO PARTICIPATE IN SELECT TENNESSEE PROPERTY EVALUATION PROGRAM
Weakley County was recently notified that it is one of three counties selected to take part in a program to help communities identify industrial sites for economic development projects.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has announced Marion, Shelby and Weakley counties have been chosen to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP).