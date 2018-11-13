PRICE LESS FOODS IN MARTIN HOSTS GRAND OPENING

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 1, to mark the grand opening of Price Less Foods, located at 4200 Skyhawk Parkway in Martin.

The business, which occupies the former Save-A-Lot building, has been refurbished, restocked and is ready for business. Local officials and Chamber members welcomed the management and staff of the grocery store to Martin.

District Manager Randy Robinson, Division Manager Bruce Goodman and Store Manager Peggy Robinson, were among those present for the ribbon cutting.

The grocery employs approximately 20 people.