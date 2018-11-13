MARTIN HOLDS VETERANS DAY PARADE AND PROGRAM
Area citizens lined the streets in downtown Martin on Saturday, braving the cold weather, to show their support for local veterans riding on the various floats and vehicles. The crowd also witnessed bands, color guards and other marching entries make their way along the parade route.
The grand marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade was World War II veteran Basil Moore Moon of Martin, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, November 8.
After the parade, there was a program to recognize Weakley County veterans.
Following the Veterans Day program, all vets and their families were invited to a luncheon at the American Legion.
