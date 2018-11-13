GREENFIELD SCHOOL RECEIVES $996 DONATION FROM SONIC DRIVE-IN

Johnna Taylor, a teacher at Greenfield School, will receive a $996 donation from SONIC Drive-In, to fund two school projects she has developed for her students. She is pictured with members of her first grade class.

SONIC Drive-In, a longtime supporter of public school teachers through its Limeades for Learning program, completed its 10th annual Fall Voting campaign last month with donations going directly to Weakley County School District classrooms.

Greenfield School was selected to receive a total donation of $996.38. The money will be used to fund two of Greenfield teacher Johnna Taylor’s projects. They are entitled, “A Laptop to Connect the Fun of Learning,” and “An iPad a Day Helps My Firsties’ Brain Play.”

(See complete story in the November 14th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)