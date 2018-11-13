COL. LEANNA BROWN KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT DMS VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

U.S. Army Col. Leanna Brown was the guest speaker during Friday morning’s Veterans Day program at Dresden Middle School. She spoke about her 23-year military career as a medical professional and what it has meant to her to be able to help others.

Local veterans recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

DMS students face the American flag, with their hands over their hearts, while the National Anthem is played.

Enzley-Claire Newsom, age 11, daughter of Mike Newsom, performed the National Anthem at Dresden Middle School’s Veterans Day Program.

DMS student Mark Lee Maddox introduces the keynote speaker, Col. Leanna Brown.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the first Veterans Day, administrators, teachers and students at Dresden Middle School hosted a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 9, in the school gymnasium.

During the program involved the veterans introducing themselves, giving their branch of service and listing their tours of duty, particularly their participation in past armed conflicts.