Obituaries

Dan. H. Morris

Mr. Dan H. Morris, age 75 of Dresden, formerly of Lynnville, Kentucky,

died November 7 at his residence. Funeral services were held November 8

at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. Rev. Justin Walker

officiated and burial followed in High Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were

Jacob Dowdy, Cort Walker, Brent Walker, Kaisan Morris, Codie Greeson and

Jeff Jones.

Mr. Morris was born December 8, 1942 to W. D. and Pearl (Fagan) Morris,

both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one

brother, Doyle Morris; and one sister, Bettye Morris Bennett.

He was a member of the Elks Club in Dresden, a member of Cuba Masonic

Lodge, a retired owner/operator of West TN Construction Company and a

retired farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, T.K. Morris of Dresden; one son,

Joe Dan Morris of Mayfield; two daughters, Velvet Dowdy of Henderson, KY

and Mitzi (Doug) Walker of Mayfield; one brother, Donald Morris of

Lynville; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jerry “Butter Bean” Harris

Jerry “Butter Bean” Harris, age 81 of Sharon, died November 6. Funeral

services were held November 9 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial followed in Royster Cemetery in Sharon.

Mr. Harris was born January 28, 1937 to Tom Harris and Catherine

Royster, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in

death by his wife, Betty J. Cox; and two sisters, Peggy Hammons and

Thelma Pullum.

Survivors include his two sons, Randy Harris of Bells and Ron Harris of

Orlando, Florida. He also leaves behind one brother, Floyd Harris of

Sharon; one grandson, Colton Harris.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000. Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

William Harrell Mansfield

William Harrell Mansfield age 89 of Martin, formerly of Dresden, died on

November 6 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were

held November 10 at Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel and burial followed in

Macks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Dresden.

Mr. Mansfield was born August 5, 1929 to the late E.M. Mansfield and

Alice Bowlin Mansfield. He is survived by his sons, David (Sue)

Mansfield of Dresden, Mark (Cynthia) Mansfield of Aurora, CO.; his

daughters, Gay (Frank) Wright of Camden, Judy (James) Matheny of

Dresden; brother Coytez Mansfield of Dresden; nine grandchildren and 18

great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Martin.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Margaret Faye Gatewood Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Gideons International.