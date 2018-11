THREE CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING AND BEATING DRESDEN MAN

Christian James (C.J.) Allen

Three Dresden area men were charged Friday with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest after they allegedly kidnapped a 19 year old Dresden man and severely beat him inside of a shed located off of Sharon Hwy 89 south of Dresden.

The adult men arrested were 18 year old Christian James (C.J.) Allen of Old Latham Road, Dresden, 18 year old Trever James Bradberry of 3430 Sharon Hwy 89, Dresden, and 18 year old Cody Wayne Brown of Oakdale Street, Dresden.