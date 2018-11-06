Results in Federal, State and local municipal elections

Ballots cast by Weakley County voters in federal, state and local municipal elections are listed below:

Registered Voters = 16,543

Ballots Cast = 10,143

Ballots Cast (Blank) = 12

Voter Turnout = 61.31 percent

Voter Turnout (Blank) = 0.7 percent

Federal Races

In the U.S. Senate race, the results are as follows:

Marsha Blackburn (R): = 6,701 vote (67.67 percent)

Phil Bredesen (D): = 3,046 votes (30.76 percent)

Dean Hill (I): = 40 votes (.40 percent)

Trudy A. Austin (I): = 33 votes (.33 percent)

Kris L. Todd (I): = 30 votes (.30 percent)

Kevin Lee McCants (I): = 23 votes (.23 percent)

John Carico (I): = 12 votes (.12 percent)

Breton Phillips (I): = 12 votes (.12 percent)

Write-In: = 5 votes (.05 percent)

Total = 9,902 votes

In Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District race candidates received:

David Kustoff (R): = 7,171 votes (73.07 percent)

Erika Stotts Pearson (D): = 2,371 votes (24.16 percent)

James Hart (I): = 259 votes (2.64 percent)

Write-In: = 13 (.13 percent)

Total = 9,814 votes

State Races

In the race for Tennessee governor the ballots cast in Weakley County are listed below:

Bill Lee (R): = 7,201 votes (72.79 percent)

Karl Dean (D): = 2,556 votes (25.84 percent)

Sherry L. Clark (I): = 36 votes (.36 percent)

Mark Wright (I): = 24 votes (.24 percent)

Gabriel Fancher (I): = 9 votes ( .09 percent)

Mark Coon Rippy Brown (I): = 8 votes (.08 percent)

Justin Cornett (I): = 7 votes (.07 percent)

Yvonne Neubert (I): = 6 votes (.06 percent)

Patrick Whitlock (I): = 6 votes (.06 percent)

Tracy C. Yaste Tisdale (I): = 5 votes (.05 percent)

Jessie D. McDonald (I): = 4 votes (.04 percent)

Vinnie Vineyard (I): = 4 votes (.04 percent)

Write-In: = 4 votes (.04 percent)

Tommy Ray McAnally (I): = 3 votes (.03 percent)

Rick Tyler (I): = 3 votes (.03 percent)

Sean Bruce Fleming (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

Cory King (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

Matthew Koch (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

Toney Randall Mitchell (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

Heather Scott (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

Jeremy Allen Stephenson (I): = 2 votes (.02 percent)

William Andrew Helmstetter (I): = 1 vote (.01 percent)

Chad Riden (I): = 1 vote (.01 percent)

George Blackwell Smith IV (I): = 1 vote (.01 percent)

Jaron D. Weidner (I): = 1 vote (.01 percent)

Joe B. Wilmoth (I): = 1 votes (.01 percent)

Alfred Shawn Rapoza (I): = 0 votes

Robert Sawyers Sr. (I): = 0 votes

Mike Toews (I): = 0 votes

Total = 9,893 votes

In the race for the District 76th Tennessee House of Representatives seat the results are:

Andy Holt (R): = 6,948 votes (71.31 percent)

Dean Arganbright (D): = 2,771 votes (28.44 percent)

Write-In: = 25 votes (.26 percent)

Total = 9,744 votes

Municipal Races

Votes cast for candidates appearing on the ballot in municipal races are as follows:

Dresden Mayor

Jeffery T. Washburn (unopposed) = 736 votes (97.87 percent)

Write-In: = 16 votes (2.13 percent)

Total = 752 votes

Dresden Aldermen

Gwin Anderson: (unopposed) = 673 votes (33.84 percent)

Lyndal Dilday: (unopposed) = 658 votes (33.08 percent)

Sandra Klutts: (unopposed) = 654 votes (32.88 percent)

Write-In: = 4 votes (.20 percent)

Total = 1,989 votes

Greenfield Mayor

Cindy McAdams: (unopposed) = 572 votes (95.49 percent)

Write-In: = 27 votes (4.51 percent)

Total = 599 votes

Greenfield Aldermen

Thomas Tansil, Jr.: = 460 votes (20.94 percent)

Mark Galey: = 421 votes (19.16 percent)

Jan Coats Johnson: = 387 votes (17.61 percent)

Bobby R. Morris II: = 350 votes (15.93 percent)

Frank H. Gibson: = 332 votes (15.11 percent)

Paul D. Richmond: = 243 votes (11.06 percent)

Write-In: = 4 votes (.18 percent)

Total = 2,197

Martin Mayor

Randy Brundige: = 1,744 votes (63.63 percent)

David Harrison: = 983 votes (35.86 percent)

Write-In: = 14 votes (.51 percent)

Total = 2,741 votes

Martin Aldermen (1 seat each ward)

Ward 1:

Scott Robbins: = 480 votes (37.91 percent)

Robert A. Nunley: = 457 votes (36.10 percent)

Dale Kendall: = 206 votes (16.27 percent)

Tony Prince: = 122 votes (9.64 percent)

Write-In: = 1 vote (.08 percent)

Total = 1,266 votes

Ward 2:

David Belote: (unopposed) = 684 votes (98.28 percent)

Write-In: = 12 votes (1.72 percent)

Total = 696 votes

Ward 3:

Terry J. Hankins: (unopposed) = 644 votes (98.32 percent)

Write-In: = 11 votes (1.68 percent)

Total = 655 votes

Sharon Mayor

Monroe Ary: (unopposed) = 302 votes (98.37 percent)

Write-In: = 5 votes (1.63 percent)

Total = 307 votes

Sharon Aldermen (2 seats)

Ali Stalter: = 239 votes (43.06 percent)

James Gary Roberts: = 193 votes (34.77 percent)

Don “Cardon” Edwards: = 121 votes (21.80 percent)

Write-In: = 2 votes (.36 percent)

Total = 555 votes

* The City of Gleason has no municipal elections on the November 6th, 2018 ballot. The town’s next regular municipal election is scheduled to take place in 2020.

McKenzie Mayor

Jill Holland: (unopposed) = 11 votes (84.62 percent)

Write-In: = 2 votes (15.38 percent)

Total = 13 votes

McKenzie Alderman (Ward 5)

Bobby L. Young: (unopposed) = 1 vote (100 percent)

* The reason the offices of mayor and Ward 5 alderman are on the ballot is because a small section of McKenzie is located in Weakley County. Although the city is mostly in Carroll County, another section of the town is located inside Henry County.

