ONE ARRESTED, ANOTHER SOUGHT FOR RUNNING OVER VICTIM AND FLEEING THE SCENE
Thomas Koker Tristan Ezell
The seriously injured victim of a hit-and-run incident identified a Weakley County couple that allegedly ran over her without stopping to offer assistance.
On Friday, November 2, 2018, investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker, Jr. at his residence on Austin Springs Road on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tristan Ezell on the same charges as those filed against Koker.
Anyone with information concerning Ezell’s location is asked to contact Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators at 731-364-5454.
