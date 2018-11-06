LOCAL EVENTS PLANNED TO HONOR VETS ON 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF VETERANS DAY
As the 100th anniversary of the first Veterans Day approaches, organizers are making plans to honor those who have served in the armed forces of the United States.
Local schools are hosting special programs that pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the men and women in the U.S. military. Additionally, there will be a Veterans Day Parade this weekend in Martin, followed by a special ceremony at Festival Park.
(See complete story in the November 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)