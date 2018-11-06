DRESDEN CHRISTMAS PARADE SET FOR SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

The City of Dresden invites local parents and their children to participate in the town’s first annual Children’s Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 18th starting at 3 p.m.

In addition to walking entries, the parade will feature non-motorized vehicles only.

“This will be a fun event for Dresden and help us all get into the holiday spirit,” Dresden Community Development Director DeDe McClure said. “Let your children decorate their bikes, wagons and themselves in holiday cheer.”

McClure states, while the parade is intended to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving themed entries are also welcome.

The parade will start at the back-parking lot of Dresden City Hall and end at BancorpSouth .

There will also be prizes donated by Dresden businesses participating in the Christmas Open House, which takes place the same day from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, or to register a parade entry, please call City Hall at 364-2270.

McClure reminds everyone that the parade is a free event.

