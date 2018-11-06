DRESDEN BOARD DISCUSSES CITY IMPROVEMENTS AND PLANS FOR BUSY HOLIDAY SEASON
Members of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the status of infrastructure projects, and the success of recent municipal-sponsored activities, as well as upcoming holiday events, during Monday night’s meeting.
Despite the temporary loss of electrical power, causing members to conduct part of the meeting in the dark, the board finished the meeting using mostly cell phone lights.
(See complete story in the November 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)