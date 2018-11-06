AMBULANCE SERVICE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT TO BE DECIDED BY WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION

Members of the Public Safety Committee were divided over which ambulance service should be granted the exclusive franchise agreement for operating an ambulance service in Weakley County, during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

A motion by District 3 Commissioner James Roy Pope to retain Weakley County Ambulance Service resulted in a tie vote, with commissioners Pope, Eric Owen and Scott Fortner casting “yes” votes and commissioners David Hawks, Jack Vincent and David Bell voting “no” on the motion. Since there was no majority, the motion failed.