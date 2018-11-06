Obituaries
Barbara J. Origas
Barbara J. Origas, age 72 of Martin, died October 30 at West Tennessee
Healthcare Volunteer Hospital. Funeral services were Saturday, November
3 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.
Mrs. Origas was born November 1, 1945 to Herbert V. Harty, Sr. and Naomi
Radford, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded
death by her husband, Herbie Origas. Survivors include her son, Gary
Leverette; daughter, Wendy Matthews; two brothers, Larry Harty and
Herbert Harty, Jr.; two sisters, Pam Smith Feraois and Sandra Lisey; 12
grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Doris Jean Crittendon
Doris Jean Crittendon, age 72 of Dresden, died November 2 at Milan
General Hospital. Funeral services were held November 5 at Cypress
Creek Baptist Church. Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of
arrangements and Bro. Harvel Baker officiated. Burial followed in
Mack’s Grove Cemetery in Dresden.
Mrs. Crittendon was born April 9, 1946 in Tiptonville TN to Clayton and
Gertrude (Douthit) Hooten, both deceased. Besides her parents she was
also preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Hicks and Catherine
McDonald. She was a homemaker, seamstress and recently retired from MTD
Products. She was a 35 year member of Cypress Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Crittendon of Dresden; son, Darryl
(Andi) Poiner, Jr of Martin; daughters, Carol J. Oliver of South Fulton
and Ann Bowell of Dresden; sisters, Rosie (Jim) Jackson of Newark, AR
and Faye Moore of Ridgley; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter
Mack Durham
Mack Durham, age 68 of Dresden, died November 3. Graveside services
will be held Wednesday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tennessee State
Veterans Cemetery in Parker’s Crossroads. Burial will follow in the
cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Durham is survived by daughters Melissa (Glenn) Love of Dresden,
Amanda (Kevin) Rinks of Jackson, and Christina (Josiah) Hubbard of San
Diego, CA; brothers Roger and Joe Durham; sisters Shirley Turnbo, Ann
Gurley, and Connie Turner; seven grandchildren, and one great
grandchild. Mr. Durham was a United States Army Veteran.
Sandra Faye Burns
Sandra Faye Burns, age 70 of Dresden, died November 3. Funeral services
were held on November 6 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in
Macks Grove Cemetery near Dresden.
Ms. Burns was born July 4, 1948 to the late Junior T. Wright and Sybil
Stover Wright in Martin. She was a member of Palmersville First Baptist
Church and a factory worker.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Scott) Powers of Palmersville,
Heather (Scottie) Hodges of Dresden; her sister, Donna Nemyer also of
Dresden; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Burns.
Robert “Bob” Miller
Robert Eugene “Bob” Miller, age 76 of Martin, died November 1 at Tennova
Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.
Mr. Miller was born April 6, 1942. He survived by his wife, Judith
Miller; his children, Robert Eugene “Bob” Miller, Jr.; William “Billy”
Miller; Kristine Ingman, Lisa Anzaldua, Elizabeth Dunn and Tina Romero
all of Illinois; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mr.
Miller was retired.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Miller; his father,
Willard Miller; brother, Jack Miller; sister, Rose Parton; two
grandchildren.
Bobbie Jean Dortch
Bobbie Jean Dortch, age 88, died Thursday, November 1 at her residence
in Martin. Graveside services were held Saturday, November 3, in East
Side Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Springer officiating.
Mrs. Dortch was born December 5, 1929. She was preceded in death by her
husband, James Thomas Dortch; parents, Dent Hazlewood and Blondell
Rickman Hazlewood; siblings, Loudon Foley, Cleo Foley and Biggie
Hazlewood. Mrs. Dortch was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pelia
Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bill) Griffith of Dresden; her
son, Curtis (Hope) Dortch of Martin; sister, Sue Everett of Sharon;
brother, Donald Hazlewood of Kansas; three grandchildren and two
great-grandchildren.
Debra Jean Goff Stepp
Debra Jean Goff Stepp, age 62 of Martin, died November 3 at her
residence. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on
Friday, November 9, 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church on Main Street in
Martin with Mr. George Crawford officiating. Visitation with the family
will follow the service.
Ms. Stepp is survived by her children, Micki (Mike) Pollard, Pam
Freeman, Nicki Stepp and Vicki (Jayson) White all of Martin; her sister,
Teresa Seymore also of Martin; seven grandchildren and 11
great-grandchildren.
Ms. Stepp worked as a caregiver and was a member of Central Baptist
Church in Martin.
John Shannon Bills Jr.
John Shannon Bills Jr., age 64 of Greenfield, died October 29. A
graveside service was held November 3 at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.
Mr. Bills was born January 15, 1954 to John Shannon Bills and Robert
Betty Bills, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his
sister, Wanda Cochran.
Survivors include his son, John Shannon Bills, III of Greenfield; two
sisters, Wanda Cochran of Greenfield and Jeanie Jenkins of Lebanon; and
six grandchildren.
Charles Wilbert Davis
Graveside services for Charles Wilbert Davis, 89 of Martin, will be held
Wednesday, November 7 at Travis Chapel Cemetery at 1pm. Burial will
follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, at Bowlin
Funeral Home from 11am until 12:30pm . Mr. Davis was born February 28,
1929 in Martin, to the late Jefferson Monroe and Earlie Bell Taylor
Davis. He is survived by a son Charles Rickey Davis of South Fulton, and
a daughter, Judy Lafay Abshire of Union City, 4 grandchildren, and 9
great grandchildren.
Carol Ann Whitton
Carol Ann Whitton (Madison), 86, of Palmersville, formerly of Antioch,
Illinois, died November 2. Details of a memorial luncheon to celebrate
her life will be available in the near future as well as designated
donation suggestions.
Carol was born March 17, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Harlow and Ann
Madison. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her
husband, Ralph (Skip) Whitton. She spent many as a Teacher’s Aide
within the Antioch Illinois Community School District. Carol and Ralph
were also founders of the Lakes Region Historical Society and she
chaired the Accession committee.
Retiring to Palmersville, TN in 1990, Carol continued as a substitute
Teacher for the Palmersville School District and both Carol and Ralph
were involved with the local Ruritan organization in which she chaired
the scholarship committee.
She is survived by a son, Richard (Crystal) Whitton of Marion, IL;
daughter, Lorna (Bill) Wilkey of Naperville, IL and two granddaughters.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Charles Everett Archie
Charles Archie, age 91 of Grenfield, died November 4. Funeral servives
will be held November 9 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in
Greenfield. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon UMC Cemetery.
Mr. Archie was born October 13, 1927 to James Elzie and Rhoda Ferguson
Archie.
Charles owned and operated, with his sons and other family members,
Archie Concrete Company. He was a member of the Greenfield, TN
Washington Masonic Lodge #159 for 68 years and a member of the Mount
Hermon United Methodist Church.
He is survived and loved by his wife, Dolores Ann Lecornu; six
children, Carla Archie Rollins (Gary), James E. Archie, David Archie
(Patti), Mary Ann Archie Childers (Larry), Richard Archie (Annette) and
Charlene Archie Grinder (Tim). 13 grandchildren and 13
great-grandchildren and brothers Paul Dean Archie (Christine) and Robert
W. Archie (Ginger).
He was predeceased by his brother Floyd Elzie Archie, sister Lucille
Archie Bradberry (Bobby) and infant brother Eugene Archie.