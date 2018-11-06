Obituaries

Barbara J. Origas

Barbara J. Origas, age 72 of Martin, died October 30 at West Tennessee

Healthcare Volunteer Hospital. Funeral services were Saturday, November

3 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Mrs. Origas was born November 1, 1945 to Herbert V. Harty, Sr. and Naomi

Radford, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded

death by her husband, Herbie Origas. Survivors include her son, Gary

Leverette; daughter, Wendy Matthews; two brothers, Larry Harty and

Herbert Harty, Jr.; two sisters, Pam Smith Feraois and Sandra Lisey; 12

grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Doris Jean Crittendon

Doris Jean Crittendon, age 72 of Dresden, died November 2 at Milan

General Hospital. Funeral services were held November 5 at Cypress

Creek Baptist Church. Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of

arrangements and Bro. Harvel Baker officiated. Burial followed in

Mack’s Grove Cemetery in Dresden.

Mrs. Crittendon was born April 9, 1946 in Tiptonville TN to Clayton and

Gertrude (Douthit) Hooten, both deceased. Besides her parents she was

also preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Hicks and Catherine

McDonald. She was a homemaker, seamstress and recently retired from MTD

Products. She was a 35 year member of Cypress Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Crittendon of Dresden; son, Darryl

(Andi) Poiner, Jr of Martin; daughters, Carol J. Oliver of South Fulton

and Ann Bowell of Dresden; sisters, Rosie (Jim) Jackson of Newark, AR

and Faye Moore of Ridgley; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter

Mack Durham

Mack Durham, age 68 of Dresden, died November 3. Graveside services

will be held Wednesday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tennessee State

Veterans Cemetery in Parker’s Crossroads. Burial will follow in the

cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Durham is survived by daughters Melissa (Glenn) Love of Dresden,

Amanda (Kevin) Rinks of Jackson, and Christina (Josiah) Hubbard of San

Diego, CA; brothers Roger and Joe Durham; sisters Shirley Turnbo, Ann

Gurley, and Connie Turner; seven grandchildren, and one great

grandchild. Mr. Durham was a United States Army Veteran.

Sandra Faye Burns

Sandra Faye Burns, age 70 of Dresden, died November 3. Funeral services

were held on November 6 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in

Macks Grove Cemetery near Dresden.

Ms. Burns was born July 4, 1948 to the late Junior T. Wright and Sybil

Stover Wright in Martin. She was a member of Palmersville First Baptist

Church and a factory worker.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Scott) Powers of Palmersville,

Heather (Scottie) Hodges of Dresden; her sister, Donna Nemyer also of

Dresden; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Burns.

Robert “Bob” Miller

Robert Eugene “Bob” Miller, age 76 of Martin, died November 1 at Tennova

Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Mr. Miller was born April 6, 1942. He survived by his wife, Judith

Miller; his children, Robert Eugene “Bob” Miller, Jr.; William “Billy”

Miller; Kristine Ingman, Lisa Anzaldua, Elizabeth Dunn and Tina Romero

all of Illinois; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mr.

Miller was retired.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Miller; his father,

Willard Miller; brother, Jack Miller; sister, Rose Parton; two

grandchildren.

Bobbie Jean Dortch

Bobbie Jean Dortch, age 88, died Thursday, November 1 at her residence

in Martin. Graveside services were held Saturday, November 3, in East

Side Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Springer officiating.

Mrs. Dortch was born December 5, 1929. She was preceded in death by her

husband, James Thomas Dortch; parents, Dent Hazlewood and Blondell

Rickman Hazlewood; siblings, Loudon Foley, Cleo Foley and Biggie

Hazlewood. Mrs. Dortch was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pelia

Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bill) Griffith of Dresden; her

son, Curtis (Hope) Dortch of Martin; sister, Sue Everett of Sharon;

brother, Donald Hazlewood of Kansas; three grandchildren and two

great-grandchildren.

Debra Jean Goff Stepp

Debra Jean Goff Stepp, age 62 of Martin, died November 3 at her

residence. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on

Friday, November 9, 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church on Main Street in

Martin with Mr. George Crawford officiating. Visitation with the family

will follow the service.

Ms. Stepp is survived by her children, Micki (Mike) Pollard, Pam

Freeman, Nicki Stepp and Vicki (Jayson) White all of Martin; her sister,

Teresa Seymore also of Martin; seven grandchildren and 11

great-grandchildren.

Ms. Stepp worked as a caregiver and was a member of Central Baptist

Church in Martin.

John Shannon Bills Jr.

John Shannon Bills Jr., age 64 of Greenfield, died October 29. A

graveside service was held November 3 at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Bills was born January 15, 1954 to John Shannon Bills and Robert

Betty Bills, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his

sister, Wanda Cochran.

Survivors include his son, John Shannon Bills, III of Greenfield; two

sisters, Wanda Cochran of Greenfield and Jeanie Jenkins of Lebanon; and

six grandchildren.

Charles Wilbert Davis

Graveside services for Charles Wilbert Davis, 89 of Martin, will be held

Wednesday, November 7 at Travis Chapel Cemetery at 1pm. Burial will

follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, at Bowlin

Funeral Home from 11am until 12:30pm . Mr. Davis was born February 28,

1929 in Martin, to the late Jefferson Monroe and Earlie Bell Taylor

Davis. He is survived by a son Charles Rickey Davis of South Fulton, and

a daughter, Judy Lafay Abshire of Union City, 4 grandchildren, and 9

great grandchildren.

Carol Ann Whitton

Carol Ann Whitton (Madison), 86, of Palmersville, formerly of Antioch,

Illinois, died November 2. Details of a memorial luncheon to celebrate

her life will be available in the near future as well as designated

donation suggestions.

Carol was born March 17, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Harlow and Ann

Madison. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her

husband, Ralph (Skip) Whitton. She spent many as a Teacher’s Aide

within the Antioch Illinois Community School District. Carol and Ralph

were also founders of the Lakes Region Historical Society and she

chaired the Accession committee.

Retiring to Palmersville, TN in 1990, Carol continued as a substitute

Teacher for the Palmersville School District and both Carol and Ralph

were involved with the local Ruritan organization in which she chaired

the scholarship committee.

She is survived by a son, Richard (Crystal) Whitton of Marion, IL;

daughter, Lorna (Bill) Wilkey of Naperville, IL and two granddaughters.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Charles Everett Archie

Charles Archie, age 91 of Grenfield, died November 4. Funeral servives

will be held November 9 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in

Greenfield. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon UMC Cemetery.

Mr. Archie was born October 13, 1927 to James Elzie and Rhoda Ferguson

Archie.

Charles owned and operated, with his sons and other family members,

Archie Concrete Company. He was a member of the Greenfield, TN

Washington Masonic Lodge #159 for 68 years and a member of the Mount

Hermon United Methodist Church.

He is survived and loved by his wife, Dolores Ann Lecornu; six

children, Carla Archie Rollins (Gary), James E. Archie, David Archie

(Patti), Mary Ann Archie Childers (Larry), Richard Archie (Annette) and

Charlene Archie Grinder (Tim). 13 grandchildren and 13

great-grandchildren and brothers Paul Dean Archie (Christine) and Robert

W. Archie (Ginger).

He was predeceased by his brother Floyd Elzie Archie, sister Lucille

Archie Bradberry (Bobby) and infant brother Eugene Archie.