UNEMPLOYMENT DECLINES LOCALLY AND NATIONALLY, UNCHANGED AT STATE LEVEL

Newly released unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) indicate the national unemployment rate last month dipped 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent. This amounts to 0.5 percent less than in September 2017, when the national rate was 4.2 percent.

According to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, unemployment across Tennessee continued at near-historic low levels in September. The vast majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment rates in September 2018, when compared to the previous month. Rates decreased in 70 counties across Tennessee, remained the same in 15 counties, and 10 counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in September mirrored the August 2018 rate and is just 0.3 of a percentage point higher than Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

With a September rate of 4.3 percent, Weakley County’s unemployment fell 0.7 percent from its August rate of 5.0 percent. In a year-to-year comparison, the September 2018 figure was a full 1.0 percent lower than it was in September 2017. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,900 workers, 15,210 were employed and 690 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of September was 0.7 percent more than the state average of 3.6 percent, and 0.6 percent higher than the national rate of 3.7 percent.