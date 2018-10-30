RETIRED GLEASON POLICE CHIEF JEFF HAZLEWOOD DISCUSSES LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER AND FUTURE PLANS
Gleason Police Chief Jeff Hazlewood hung up his police uniform Thursday, October 11, 2018, which was his last day on the job. After working 34 years in law enforcement, Chief Hazlewood has officially retired at the age of 56.
He stated Gleason Police Department is the only place he as ever worked as a police officer.
“Right now, it just seems like the right time for me to retire,” Hazlewood said. “I have a peace about it.”
Chief Hazlewood says he’s fortunate to be able to retire and draw his pension, because a lot of officers are killed in the line of duty or die shortly after retirement and never have that opportunity.
Jeff Hazlewood loves his family, his church, his many friends, and his hometown of Gleason, Tennessee. He says it’s a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire.
