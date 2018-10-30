PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE HEARS FROM AMBULANCE SERVICE PROVIDERS

Weakley County Commissioners serving on the Weakley County Public Safety Committee quiz representatives from the three ambulance service providers concerning the details of the services they offer.

As Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Public Safety Committee is about to get underway, a room full of local citizens gather to hear the presentation from the three ambulance service providers.

There has been much discussion in recent months involving the bid award for ambulance service in Weakley County.

Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Weakley County Public Safety Committee was called to order, before a standing room only crowd of local citizens numbering approximately 70 individuals.

Commissioner Jack Vincent, chairman of the Public Works Committee, stated that it was good to see so many people in attendance at the meeting.

Each of the three ambulance service providers was given the opportunity to make a 15-minute presentation regarding their organization’s proposal for service.

This was followed by a question and answer session concerning the three bids. Members of the Public Safety Committee, as well as other commissioners and local citizens, asked the presenters questions about the terms of the contracts they presented for the committee’s consideration.

The three ambulance service providers vying for the contract to provide ambulance service to the citizens of Weakley County are: the Weakley County Ambulance Service, Inc.; Medical Center EMS (West Tennessee Healthcare); and Priority Ambulance Service (Baptist Ambulance Service).

The ambulance service requirements, as outlined in the request for proposal, call for having a minimum of four staffed ambulances in Weakley County at all times.

(See complete story in the October 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)