PROGRESS BEING MADE IN CREATING COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER (SRO) PROGRAM

Weakley County Schools’ students and staff are a little closer to having a dedicated School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to each campus throughout the county, states Lorna Benson Weakley County Safe Schools Coordinator.

According to Sheriff Mike Wilson, once the program was approved by the Weakley County Commission this summer, the first step of the multi-tiered process designed to vet potential candidates was for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Martin Police Department to post the position openings. Wilson said his department received a total of 15 applications by the advertised deadline.

Applicants who successfully completed an initial interview with the WCSO or MPD were then, according to Wilson, referred to the newly formed Weakley County SRO Oversight Committee for the second step of the process; an interview by the Oversight Committee.

Recently, this committee convened and interviewed six applicants.

