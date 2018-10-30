MARTIN TO RECEIVE $850,000 FROM DELTA REGIONAL AUTHORITY FOR MTD EXPANSION

The City of Martin is one of five West Tennessee municipalities that will be receiving part of $2.8 million in investments from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) for infrastructure improvements.

Other cities receiving a portion of the DRA funding for various projects to enhance industrial development are: McKenzie, Humboldt, Lexington and Savannah.

The DRA has announced that it will invest approximately $2,790,000 to make infrastructure improvements that will attract new industry and support expansion of existing businesses, enabling the creation and retention of about 3,400 jobs. DRA’s investments, along with other public and private partners, will bring a total of $444.1 million in new investments to Tennessee.

The city of Martin is receiving $850,000 for road improvements and to build a truck staging area to support increased truck traffic at MTD. Road improvements will support the business expansion as well as create greater efficiencies for other manufacturers located in Martin Industrial Park.

