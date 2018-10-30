JOINT LAW ENFORCEMENT EFFORT LEADS TO MULTIPLE ARRESTS ON METH-RELATED CHARGES

James Paul Bingham

Two Weakley County residents and an Obion County man have been arrested on drug-related charges in a multi-agency law enforcement investigation.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, 69-year-old James Paul Bingham, Sr. of Union City is charged with possession of methamphetamine for distribution, manufacture or delivery; and 48-year-old Donna Adams of 628 Fonville Street in Martin, is charged with possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of schedule 6 marijuana with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation led to another arrest in Obion County by the TBI and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, where Donald Crawford was charged with having approximately five ounces of methamphetamine in his possession.

(See complete story in the October 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)