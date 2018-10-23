WK&T CONNECTS FIRST DRESDEN CUSTOMER

West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative turned on its first customer in Dresden on Monday, October 15 according to WK&T Operations Manager Stacey Riley.

Riley further reported that there are approximately 160 homes in Dresden currently have the availability to receive fiber internet, telephone, and television video services from the company primarily on the western side of Dresden along Highway 22 and Pikeview Streets.

Riley additionally said that the company plans plans to have the Jones street remote station that serves the western side and downtown area completed by the end of this year and it will be mid-year 2019 or slightly later before the Moore Street remote station will be completely built out.

(See complete story in the October 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)