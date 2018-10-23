WCMES crew provides hurricane relief  

WCMES linemen are shown in Cordele, Georgia, where they helped to restore electrical power in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which caused extensive wind damage in the area. They are (left to right): Austin Gardner of Sharon, Willie Parker of Dresden, Matthew Tucker of Martin, Randy Connell of Martin, and Kyle Jarrett of Gleason.

A crew of volunteers from the Weakley County Municipal Electric System that traveled to Cordele, Georgia, to repair damage to electrical lines caused by Hurricane Michael, returned home on Saturday, October 20. They were initially dispatched to Thomasville, Georgia, but we were redirected to Cordele.

(See complete story in the October 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)