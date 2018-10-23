W.C.S.D. investigates shootout on Mitchell Road

Jeffrey Neil Story

Ricky Lynn Gilbert

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on West Mitchell Road, after receiving a report that someone had been shot at that location.

An investigation revealed that 38-year-old Joshua Montgomery was shot at by 41-year-old Jeffrey Neil Story of 753 West Mitchell Road and by 49-year-old Ricky Lynn Gilbert of Lexington, Tennessee.

(See complete story in the October 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)