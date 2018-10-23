Two-hour standoff leads to arrest of Weakley County man

Anthony Rusler

A rural Weakley County man has been arrested following a standoff with local law enforcement officers, which stemmed from an argument that allegedly led to a handgun being pulled on multiple individuals.

The incident resulted in 38-year-old Anthony Rusler of 123 Russell Drive, being charged with three counts of aggravated assault. A background check revealed the defendant also had an active warrant out on him from Henry County for a probation violation.

Police then discovered that the gun Rusler was wielding was actually a BB gun.

