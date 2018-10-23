Six arrested on assorted drug charges

Anthony Lee

Anthony Earlwin Brasfield

Terrance Coleman

Tamera Rogers

Shakira Bryant

Ashley Ruark

Six individuals face multiple drug-related charges, after searches at two Martin apartments resulted in the discovery of several drugs and other illegal items.

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, on October 15, 2018, investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by officers from the Martin Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol executed two search warrants in the Belmont Street Apartments simultaneously.

