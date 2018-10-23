POLICE SEARCHING FOR SHOOTING SUSPECT

Dresden Police are looking for a man that has been charged with firing shots at another man on Oakdale Street in Dresden Saturday.

Nineteen year old C.J. Allen has been charged with firing shots at Fred Frazier. Allen fled the scene immediately after firing the shots and local law enforcement officers have been seeking to arrest him since that time according to Dresden Chief of Police Steve Howe. Frazier was not injured.

Howe is hoping that Allen will turn himself in to law enforcement and that a dangerous encounter can be avoided to effectuate his arrest.

(See complete story in the October 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)