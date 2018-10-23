Palmersville Native James Cantrell Honored by Bethel University

Dr. James Cantrell (left) was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by Dr. Walter Butler, president of Bethel University.

Dr. James Cantrell, a Palmersville native, was honored with Bethel University’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday morning.

Cantrell is a graduate of Palmersville High School and a 1953 graduate of Bethel College with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a minor in Chemistry. Dr. Cantrell continued his post-graduate work by earning a Masters Degree in Mathematics from the University of Mississippi in 1955, followed by his PhD from the University of Tenn. at Knoxville where he became interested in Topology and where his 1961 doctoral thesis came to the attention of the American Mathematical Society. After completing his doctorate, Dr. Cantrell joined the faculty of the University of Georgia where he continued his work in the field of Topology.